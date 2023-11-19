Stars part ways with Koffie

Namibia's five-time Premier League Champions, African Stars Football Club, on Sunday announced the firing of their head coach, Prince George Koffie, with immediate effect. This comes just four months after he started working for the team. On Sunday, the club released a statement on their social media platforms, saying that they have parted ways with their head coach in an amicable manner. The statement goes on to thank Prince George Koffie for his dedicated service to the club and wishes him success in his future endeavours. In an interview with Nampa, on Sunday club chairman, Salomon Hei, confirmed the dismissal of their head coach, stating that they had specific short, medium, and long-term goals that needed to be achieved, and the coach had not delivered on most of them. 'One of the reasons the coach was released was the failure to get positive results against Eeshoke Chula Chula at the Dr Hage Geingob Cup. As a big club, we cannot struggle to get results from a team that just got promoted to the pre mier league,' he said. Hei added that one of their short-term goals was to get into Africa, hence the reason they took the team for a full month of preparation with a trip to Botswana, because their goal was to get into the group stages of the African Champions League, which did not happen. 'Despite not getting the team into the Champions League, our goal is to retain the Debmarine Namibia Premiership title, which the coach partially achieved by having enough points that keep us within the challenge for the premiership trophy. However, the coach failed to give the team a unique style of football and the identity of a big team,' Hai said. Mervin Mbakera, who won the team its fifth Premier League title last season, will resume his role as the head coach of the team. Hei stated that Mbakera was on national duty with the women's national team, and his assignment had come to an end. Therefore, he will be taking over his reigns. Source: The Namibian Press Agency