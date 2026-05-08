Steenkamp Calls for Media Freedom Without Restraint

Windhoek: The Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture (MEIYSAC), Sanet Steenkamp, has called on all stakeholders to create an environment where the media can operate freely and transparently without restraint. Steenkamp made the call on Friday in Windhoek during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day and the handover of the Windhoek Declaration Certificate of Inscription to the National Library of Namibia.According to Namibia Press Agency, the 1991 Windhoek Declaration, adopted by African journalists during a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) seminar held in Namibia on 03 May 1991, became a defining statement advocating for free, independent and pluralistic media. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and media personnel, among others.'May we recommit ourselves to fostering environments within our country and also beyond as other countries where the media will be allowed to operate freely with ethical and responsible reportin g equally being prioritised and defending the truth at all costs,' she stressed. 'Truth is supreme, and truth must be told at all costs,' she added.Steenkamp further noted that a country that lacks press and media freedom risks losing its history, purpose, and conscience, something which she highlighted Namibia is not prepared to lose. Also speaking during the event, the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Wenzel Kavaka, said media that operates without restriction is vital for advancing 'transparency, accountability, and global governance' and empowers Namibians with information, allowing them to participate in national development and democratic processes.'As a government, we remain committed to ensuring that journalists and media practitioners are able to carry out their work without fear and intimidation,' Kavaka further said. Other speakers included the chairperson of the Namibia Media Trust (NMT) Media Foundation board of directors, Gwen Lister, and the Editor's Forum of Nam ibia chairperson, Toivo Ndjebela, both of whom advocated for the operationalisation of the Access to Information Act 8 of 2022. The Act establishes the legal right for individuals to access information held by public and private entities in order to promote accountability and transparency.