  • March 24, 2024
Joint efforts required to ensure women inclusivity: Mushelenga

Stock theft suspect caught in Omusati

CJ Decries Low Funding To The Judicial

Environmental Conservation Messages Dominate World Forest Day

11 Families Herding Livestock Illegally In Baringo North Given 24 Hours To Vacate

Stakeholders Raises Public Awareness On Road Safety To Reduce Accidents &amp; Traffic Offenses

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stole livestock worth N.dollar 5 200 at Etunda village in the Omusati Region. Namibian Police (NamPol) Force Omusati Crime Investigation Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the incident occurred at an unknown time on Friday when the suspect allegedly drove away with four goats and three sheep from the grazing area. 'The animals were all recovered and a case of contravention of the Stock Theft Act, Act 12/1990 as amended by Acts 04 /1991 and 19/1993 has been opened against the suspect,' he said. Police investigation into the matter continues. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

