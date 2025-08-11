Judge Sanctioned by U.S. Praises Brazil’s Constitution for Ensuring Judiciary Independence



Outjo: The first edition of the Outjo Mayoral Tournament witnessed a significant turnout, marking a notable achievement for grassroots sports in Kunene’s tourism hub. Teams from various regions, including Omaheke, showcased their talents in both football and netball categories over the weekend, making the event a success.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Gobabis-based team, Super Stars, maintained their impressive form at grassroots tournaments by clinching the football finals, while Venom Stars triumphed in the netball championship. The tournament took place at the Etoshapoort and Outjo Sport Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.





Super Stars Football Club, led by Elvis Stima Patire, emerged victorious in the football finals by defeating Khorixas Town Council with a score of two goals to nil. The team was awarded a floating trophy, gold medals, and N.dollars 25,000. Khorixas TC received N.dollars 13,000 and silver medals as the runners-up, while Kamanjab Youth FC and Wild Dogs each secured N.dollars 6,000 for their semi-final finishes.





In netball, Venom Stars outperformed Otjozondjupa NamPol to claim the championship, earning a floating trophy, gold medals, and N.dollars 15,000. Otjozondjupa NamPol was awarded N.dollars 10,000 as the runner-up, with Nzambire Academy taking home N.dollars 5,000 for third place.





Tournament organiser Tiree Awises, in a recent interview with Nampa, highlighted that the event aligns with the municipality’s goal to provide a platform for sports enthusiasts to showcase their skills. The tournament featured nine sports codes, including football, netball, volleyball, rugby, tug-of-war, legends games, marathon, cricket, and cycling, aimed at empowering grassroots athletes and promoting unity and sportsmanship.





A total of N.dollars 150,000 was distributed among the top-performing teams.

