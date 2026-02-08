Suren and Greeff Crowned 2026 Nedbank National Champions

Windhoek: Junior rider Roger Suren and elite women's cyclist Anri Greeff were on Sunday crowned the 2026 Nedbank Namibia National Road Race champions after commanding performances in their respective categories. More than 100 riders took part in the championships, held on the new A1 Hage Geingob road and Dordabis road. The winners earned the right to wear the national jersey when representing Namibia at international competitions during the 2026 cycling season.According to Namibia Press Agency, competing in the Under-23 category of the elite men's race, Suren produced a superb sprint finish to edge out defending champion Alex Miller in a dramatic photo finish after four hours and two seconds (04:00:02) of racing. Suren and Miller were part of a five-man breakaway that formed en route to Dordabis and went on to dominate the race. The decisive move came on the return leg along the Sam Nujoma Drive towards the Hage Geingob road, with the finish line set near Hosea Kutako International Airport.Despite his jun ior status, Suren completed the demanding 167-kilometre race in 04:00:02 to win the Under-23 title and was also crowned overall national road race champion. Miller, meanwhile, claimed the elite men's category title. Martin Freyer finished third, almost 40 seconds back, in a time of 04:00:42.In the elite women's race, Greeff successfully defended the title she won last year with a solo performance. She completed the 117-kilometre course in 03:09:21, finishing more than five minutes ahead of Delsia Janse van Vuuren (03:14:13), while Belinda van Rhyn secured third place in 03:17:06. Greeff enjoyed a memorable weekend, having also claimed the Individual Time Trial (ITT) national title on Friday. In the elite men's ITT, Freyer was crowned the 2026 national champion.The junior men's road race title went to Marco Thiel, who finished in 02:57:05, while Rosemarie Thiel won the junior women's category in a time of 02:26:28. Speaking after the race, Suren expressed his satisfaction with the victory, stating, 'This w as one of the longest rides I have ever done in Namibia. It felt tough at the beginning because my legs were not there, but as the race progressed, everything started to come together. I knew I had a good sprint, and I am extremely happy to have won.'Greeff shared her delight in retaining the national title and looked forward to racing in the national colours. 'Today's race was tough because of the rain and the cold. I managed to break away from the other riders about 25 kilometres on the way to Dordabis and kept pushing until the end. I am happy to be crowned national champion once again,' Greeff said.