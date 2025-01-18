Swapo to Upgrade Tsintsabis to Village Council Status: Amukwiyu



Tsintsabis: The Swapo-led government plans to transform the Tsintsabis settlement in the Guinas Constituency into a village council, the party’s regional coordinator for Oshikoto, Armas Amukwiyu has said. He made the statement after the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) announced that Swapo candidate Moses Khumub won the Guinas Constituency by-election, which took place on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Moses Khumub won with 1,407 votes, defeating Fransiskus Khumub of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), who garnered 612 votes. The by-election was held after the passing of the previous Guinas constituency councillor, Elias Marthinu, in October last year.





Amukwiyu thanked the residents of the Guinas Constituency for their continued trust in Swapo and pledged to carry forward the late councillor’s development initiatives. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs by establishing the village council. ‘We are going to respond to our people’s needs as promised, by setting up a village council that will address all their basic requirements,’ said Amukwiyu.





He further noted that Swapo has already constructed multimillion-dollar infrastructure in Tsintsabis, which includes a regional councillor’s office, to serve the Guinas Constituency. According to ECN Returning Officer Sion Shikufinde, out of 4,333 registered voters, only 2,041 cast their votes during the by-election. A total of 22 ballots were rejected.

