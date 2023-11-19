Tang on three day visit to Namibia

Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Daren Tang, arrived in Namibia on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at exploring the role of intellectual property in Namibia's economic transformation and social impact. Tang's visit is anticipated to foster collaboration between WIPO and Namibia on harnessing intellectual property for economic growth. Arriving at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday, Tang was welcomed by a delegation representing the Namibian government, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA), Vivienne Katjioungua, and BIPA spokesperson, Ockert Jansen. Speaking at the occasion, Jansen expressed the country's eagerness to understand the economic value of intellectual property and how the Namibian government could leverage it to position the nation as an economic powerhouse, not only in Africa but globally. Throughout his stay, Tang is scheduled to engage in meetings with key government officials , including Vice President Nangolo Mbumba and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. Discussions will encompass the integration of intellectual property into the education curriculum, emphasising early education on the value of creativity and innovation. As a notable aspect of his visit, Tang, a jazz pianist himself, will explore the creative industry's impact on the economy. This includes a visit to the studio of renowned local artist, King TeeDee. 'The creative industry is very close to the heart of the WIPO Director-General, because he himself is a musician and he loves and enjoys music, but he also wants to see, along with Namibia, what the contribution of the creative sector is on the economy,' Jansen said. Source: The Namibian Press Agency