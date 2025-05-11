China’s Zheng Advances to Round of 16 at Italian Open



Katutura: A taxi driver was allegedly tear-gassed by a passenger and robbed of his vehicle, valued at approximately N.dollars 60,000, early Saturday morning around 03h10.





According to Namibia Press Agency, an incident report issued by NamPol on Sunday stated that the vehicle has not yet been recovered, and investigations are ongoing. The police are also dealing with a case of malicious damage to property at the Otjomuise Police Station holding cells. Reports indicate that the iron stairs, a burglar bar door, a cell door, and a metal detector were damaged on Saturday, with investigations currently underway.





In a separate incident, the police are investigating a housebreaking case in the Otjomuise area that occurred on Friday evening. “It is alleged that suspect(s) broke into the victim’s house and stole two laptops, two watches, and groceries valued at N.dollars 27,300,” the report noted. No arrests have been made, nor has any stolen property been recovered yet.

