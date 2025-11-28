Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions



Windhoek: At the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) International Final 2025, young innovators from around the globe gathered to present a wide array of socially-conscious robotic projects. Held in Singapore, the event showcased nearly 600 teams from over 100 countries and regions, each bringing unique solutions to global challenges.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the competition featured projects that addressed issues such as health care, disability assistance, and sustainable development. Among the standout projects was a companion robot developed by siblings Felix and Sophie Sacher from Germany. Designed to assist individuals with chronic migraines and heart diseases, their plush bear robot could converse in multiple languages, sing, and alert contacts in emergencies. The bear also featured a cooling mechanism in its feet to alleviate migraines and a sensor to measure a user’s pulse.





Other teams highlighted the diverse applications of robotics in addressing social issues. A British team introduced a compact device aimed at assisting the visually impaired by providing audio cues without the need for a screen. This innovation was inspired by the desire for a simple, non-visual communication tool.





The Malaysian contingent focused on the aging population, creating a robot to monitor health metrics, dispense medication, and assist with breathing for elderly care. Meanwhile, a Singaporean team designed a plush panda to offer companionship to children with autism, reflecting a sensitive approach to mental health.





Some projects were tailored to address local needs. In Mozambique, a team created an agricultural robot to aid farmers by plowing soil and managing organic waste, directly responding to the challenges of poverty and hunger in their region. Similarly, a Palestinian team developed a soil-monitoring robot to provide real-time agricultural guidance, a critical tool given the region’s water scarcity and poor soil conditions.





Innovators also looked beyond Earth for inspiration. A team from Shanghai, China, developed a mining robot intended for Mars exploration. This robot was designed to extract solid water and convert it into oxygen and hydrogen, addressing concerns over Earth’s energy resources. The design incorporated elements from China’s Mars rover Zhurong and NASA’s RASSOR robot.





Eugene Zhang, chairman of the WRO board, noted the creativity and social impact of the projects. He highlighted the diversity of solutions, such as Mars water mining by Chinese students, an eyesight protection robot by Singaporeans, and an AI-assisted reading device for the visually impaired by Nigerian students.





These young inventors demonstrated not only technical prowess but also a deep commitment to creating solutions with meaningful social impact. The WRO International Final 2025 stands as a testament to the power of youthful ingenuity in addressing global challenges.

