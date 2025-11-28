Trump and Maduro Engage in Phone Call Amid Tensions

Hot News :

Final Results Announced for Epukiro Constituency Regional Council Elections

Epukiro: The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced the final results for the 2025 Regional Council Elections in the Epukiro Constituency of the Omaheke region.



According to Namibia Press Agency, a total of 2,249 voters participated in the election. Pineal Packy of the Swapo Party emerged victorious with 1,802 votes. Sandi Tjizameuva Tjaronda from the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) secured 187 votes, while Independent Candidate Cornelius Vejama Kanguatjivi received 144 votes. Lenon Tjiueza of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) garnered 91 votes, and Justice Kambirongo from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) obtained 25 votes. There were also 12 ballots rejected.

