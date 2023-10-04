Thirty households relocated from Omaruru’s dilapidated single quarters

The Omaruru Municipality has relocated over 30 households from the dilapidated single quarters to Extensions 5 and 6 in the town’s Kapekaha Road.

The decision to demolish the N.dollars 2.2 million single quarters was taken in 2014 after it was discovered that the houses were poorly constructed by a local contractor between 2006 and 2013.

Omaruru Municipality Chief Executive Officer Valentinus Sindongo in a recent interview told Nampa the municipality has allocated land and houses to residents of the single quarters, as well as to residents who have been on the housing list since 2010.

“It was not an easy process to decide who to relocate and who to allocate housing and land to first as there is a long beneficiary list, but we finally managed to relocate the ones out of single quarters which are currently being demolished. We also went back to the list which we identified through the Build Together Programme which has been standing for some time, due to several delays too,” he noted.

Sindongo explained that the council however now faces a situation of availing a market or business hub for the residents who were relocated from the single quarters as most of them did business in the area.

“We have been seeking funding assistance from the line ministry to see how best they can assist us so that we can open a proper open market on the land where we are demolishing these structures to cater for everyone who was living here, as well as other business people around the town.”

The CEO noted that housing demand is high in the town, saying the municipality is currently working on its strategic plan which will help in finding the right modalities to address this issue.

