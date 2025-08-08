Brazilian Justice Condemns U.S. Embassy’s Interference in Court Matters



Windhoek: The Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund) has announced the deployment of three Namibian graduates to Malaysia for training as Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) technicians, aimed at bolstering the country’s burgeoning petroleum industry.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the initiative is part of Petrofund’s ongoing efforts to fortify national capacity by equipping Namibians with specialized technical skills essential for the upstream oil and gas sector. The candidates, Leonard Johannes, Erasmus Shikongo, and Rikardo Samuyombe, are engineering graduates from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and will receive their training at the Netherlands Maritime University College in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.





The training program, valued at over N.dollars 870,000, is fully funded by Petrofund in partnership with the oil and gas service company Subsea7, which maintains offices in Windhoek. Upon completion of the program, Subsea7 will provide the trainees with on-the-job training, and successful candidates will be integrated into the company’s global ROV workforce. They will also be enrolled in Subsea7’s Competence and Assurance Programme for ongoing professional development.





The media statement emphasized that ROV pilot technicians are integral to offshore oil and gas operations, where they control underwater vehicles in environments often too deep or hazardous for human divers. These technicians are tasked with the operation, maintenance, and repair of ROV systems.





To further support this development, Subsea7 will also finance OPITO-certified Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training, along with necessary medical assessments for offshore work.





The statement highlighted the collaborative commitment among the government, academia, and industry to empower Namibian youth and enhance national participation in the petroleum sector. As Namibia approaches its first Final Investment Decision in offshore oil production, such training opportunities are anticipated to be crucial in augmenting local expertise and securing long-term benefits for the nation.

