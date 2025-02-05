Tokyo Stocks Rise Despite Stronger Yen Impacting Gains



Tokyo: Tokyo stocks continued to rise on Wednesday, although early gains were tempered by a stronger yen.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 38,831.48, up 33.11 points, or 0.09 percent from the previous day.

Following strong performances in U.S. tech stocks, Tokyo’s market saw broad buying, particularly in major stocks. Investor sentiment was also supported by positive earnings from companies like Toyota, which exceeded market expectations.

The index initially surged over 300 points but later faced downward pressure due to yen appreciation against the U.S. dollar, which dampened gains.

The broader Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) also rose, closing at 2,745.41, up 7.39 points, or 0.27 percent.

Among the listed stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, 940 rose, while 645 declined, and 55 remained unchanged.