Roundup: Kane, Neves Lead Bayern, PSG to Club World Cup Quarters



Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the trial against Netanyahu has been ongoing for more than five years. On Friday, an Israeli court rejected Netanyahu’s request to postpone giving testimony, ruling that he had not provided sufficient justification. The case has been a significant point of contention, with Netanyahu and his wife Sara accused of accepting more than 260,000 U.S. dollars worth of luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favors.





In addition, Netanyahu faces accusations in two other cases of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets. President Trump expressed concerns that the trial could distract Netanyahu from crucial negotiations with Iran and Hamas.

