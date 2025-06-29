Hot News :

Roundup: Kane, Neves Lead Bayern, PSG to Club World Cup Quarters

Trump Criticizes Israeli Prosecutors Over Netanyahu Corruption Trial

China Strengthens Animal Attack Regulations with Updated Law

3 Killed in Stampede Outside Hindu Temple in India’s Odisha

S. Korean President Lee Jae-myung Appoints Key Government Officials

Sharp Increase of Refugee Returns Pose Risk to Afghanistan’s Fragile Stability: UNHCR

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Trump Criticizes Israeli Prosecutors Over Netanyahu Corruption Trial

Share This Article:


Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the trial against Netanyahu has been ongoing for more than five years. On Friday, an Israeli court rejected Netanyahu’s request to postpone giving testimony, ruling that he had not provided sufficient justification. The case has been a significant point of contention, with Netanyahu and his wife Sara accused of accepting more than 260,000 U.S. dollars worth of luxury goods from billionaires in exchange for political favors.



In addition, Netanyahu faces accusations in two other cases of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets. President Trump expressed concerns that the trial could distract Netanyahu from crucial negotiations with Iran and Hamas.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.