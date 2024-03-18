Two teens allegedly rape two minor girls

OSHIFUKWA: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of rape against a 19-year-old after he reportedly raped an 11-year-old girl. According to the region's crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, the incident allegedly occurred around 15h00 on Saturday at Oshifukwa village in the Omuthiya Constituency. The girls and the suspect live in the same house as they are related. 'It is alleged that the suspect, who is the girl's cousin, followed her from the house to the family's mahangu field, where she had gone to prevent goats from grazing on the crops. While she was lying on a blanket under a tree, the suspect grabbed her arms and twisted them, and also grabbed her head and started twisting it,' said Ekandjo. 'The victim told the suspect to leave her alone and stood up. He grabbed the blanket and went into the house where she followed him with the intention to get her blanket back, but the suspect allegedly went into the victim's room and laid dow n on the bed,' added Ekandjo. The girl entered the room and grabbed her blanket and that is when the suspect allegedly forced her onto the bed and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances. When the victim's grandmother came home, she informed her grandmother, who in turn reported the matter to the police. The suspect is arrested and will appear before the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. In a separate incident, NamPol also arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl around 13h00 on Saturday at Onataga village in the Okankolo Constituency. 'It is alleged that the suspect found the victim in the house with other children and called the victim to his hut, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances,' Ekandjo said. The victim, a Grade 2 learner, reported the matter to her parents when they returned home. The suspect was set to appear in court at Ondangwa on Monday. Investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency