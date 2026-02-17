Tycoons to Debut in Dubai on 12 April 2026, Uniting the World’s Foremost Investment Leaders

Titan 2.0: The New Rules of Power, Legacy, and Impact

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tycoons, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, will convene for the first time in Dubai on 12 April 2026 as part of AIM Congress 2026, bringing together an invitation-only group of approximately 500 local and international decision-makers. The High-Level, By-Invitation-Only Networking Event is designed as the world’s most exclusive, high-trust environment for strategic intelligence, assembling sovereign wealth executives, family-office principals, institutional investors, global CEOs, and visionary founders to engage in outcome-driven dialogue that defines the next era of investment leadership.

Guided by its own theme, “Titan 2.0: The New Rules of Power, Legacy, and Impact,” Tycoons reflects a new generation of investment platforms where influence is measured not only by capital deployment, but by foresight, stewardship, and measurable global impact. High-Level, Closed Networking Event positions Dubai as the convening nexus where global capital intersects with innovation, governance, and cross-border opportunity, mirroring the UAE’s role as a strategic bridge between advanced and emerging economies.

Tycoons advances the global investment agenda through three interconnected Investment Circles that define the 21st-century economy: Trade and Investment, Family Wealth and Capital, and the Future Economy. Through a carefully curated program of closed-door dialogues, confidential roundtables, and precision networking, participants will translate strategic insight into actionable partnerships. The High-Level, Closed Networking Event prioritizes depth, discretion, and alignment, enabling leaders to assess transformational opportunities, de-risk governance frameworks, and establish long-term collaboration pathways within a trusted, concentrated environment.

The launch of Tycoons arrives at a pivotal moment as the UAE solidifies its position as a global investment and innovation hub, supported by diversified economic growth, record foreign direct investment inflows, and a forward-looking regulatory landscape. Against this backdrop, Tycoons provides an essential High-Level, By-Invitation-Only Networking Event where institutional capital, private wealth, and corporate leadership collectively address the macro shifts redefining trade flows, digital transformation, sustainability, and the future of inclusive value creation.

Delivering the Keynote Remarks on the UAE’s strategic vision, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, emphasized the UAE’s pivotal role as a global catalyst for investment and its commitment to fostering international cooperation through high-level platforms.

His Excellency stated: “The UAE’s commitment to diversification, innovation and sustainable development has created a platform that transforms ambition into action and capital into continuous, consistent opportunity. Tycoons reflects the nation’s ability to not only bridge advanced and emerging economies but align priorities, develop networks and facilitate investment that can deliver lasting global impact.”

H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said: “Global investment landscapes are evolving at an unprecedented pace, requiring a forward-looking strategic vision that can anticipate change and transform it into high-value opportunities. Against this backdrop, Dubai Chambers continues to play a proactive role in empowering the business community to navigate these shifts by strengthening strategic partnerships, fostering meaningful connections with international markets, and providing platforms that enable knowledge exchange and the development of lasting relationships. These efforts support the attraction of investments and further enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global business hub.”

His Excellency added: “The inaugural edition of Tycoons in Dubai marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global confidence in the emirate’s role as a leading destination for investment and economic decision-making. The event also provides a high-level platform that brings together prominent leaders and investors from around the world, fostering impactful partnerships, opening new avenues for international collaboration, and contributing to shared prosperity and the advancement of sustainable development pathways.”

The Tycoons program is structured to deliver tangible outcomes, including co-investment dialogues, strategic partnership frameworks and follow-on engagements facilitated through AIM’s broader investment and cooperation ecosystem. Participation is by invitation only, with a strong emphasis on confidentiality, relevance and alignment, ensuring that discussions remain candid, focused, and results oriented.

Tycoons will take place on 12 April 2026 in Dubai as part of AIM Congress 2026, reinforcing the Congress’s role as a global platform for investment leadership and economic cooperation.

