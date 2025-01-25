Hot News :

ICRC Completes Second Phase of Prisoner-Hostage Exchange Between Hamas and Israel

Spring Festival in Brussels Offers a Glimpse into Chinese Culture

Mbappe Scores Hat Trick as Real Madrid Extend Lead at Top of La Liga

Liverpool Triumphs, Arsenal Perseveres, and Man City Rallies in Premier League

Roundup: China Greece Wind Power Collaboration Boosts Renewable Energy Transition

Bayern Defeat Freiburg to Extend Lead in Bundesliga

Search
Close this search box.

U.S. Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

Share This Article:


Washington: U.S. Senate on Saturday confirmed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, assigning her the responsibility of enforcing stricter immigration policies, one of Donald Trump’s administration’s key objectives. The upper chamber approved Trump’s pick in a vote of 59-34.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Kristi Noem stated, “One of my top priorities is achieving President Trump’s mandate from the American people to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system.” Prior to her new role, Noem served as South Dakota’s 33rd Governor and its first female governor. She was involved in the South Dakota legislature for years and was later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.



Noem is the fourth individual confirmed to join Trump’s cabinet, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, and Pete Hegseth, who was narrowly approved as Secretary of Defense on Friday night. The Republican Party currently holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate. To confirm a presidential nomination, a simple majority is required, meaning the Republicans can afford losing no more than two votes if all Democrats oppose the nomination.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.