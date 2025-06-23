U.S. Supreme Court Approves Trump Administration’s Deportation Strategy to Third Countries



Washington: The U.S. Supreme Court has approved the Trump administration’s strategy to deport immigrants to countries other than their own, lifting previous restrictions. This decision is a 6-3 ruling from the conservative-majority court, which supports the administration’s efforts to expedite deportations.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the three liberal justices opposed the ruling, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressing concern about the lack of caution in cases involving life and death. She emphasized the need for a more deliberate approach, contrary to what she described as the government’s hasty actions.

The Trump administration welcomed the court’s decision. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, stated that the ruling is a “victory for the safety and security of the American people.” McLaughlin highlighted that the Department of Homeland Security is now able to exercise its authority to deport illegal immigrants to any country that

consents to accept them.

Previously, on April 18, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy from Boston, appointed by former President Joe Biden, had issued an injunction preventing such deportations until immigrants were given adequate time to contest their removal. However, the Trump administration contested this injunction, prompting the recent Supreme Court decision. U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the federal government, argued that the district court was hindering efforts to remove certain illegal immigrants deemed particularly concerning.