UDF’s prioritises equitable land redistribution and youth empowerment



United Democratic Front ( UDF ) President , Hendrik Gaobaeb , emphasised his party ‘ s vision for transforming Namibia through equitable land redistribution , job creation , and empowerment initiatives for the nation ‘ s youth . In his address at the party ‘ s Erongo Regional star rally in Swakopmund on Saturday , Gaobaeb highlighted the importance of land reform , promising that under UDF governance , unoccupied land would be placed under state custodianship and redistributed equitably . He further pledged to transform Swakopmund ‘ s DRC informal settlement into dignified housing communities , expressing deep concern over shack fires that have claimed lives . ‘ It is time to give our people dignified and safe shelter . Human lives are precious , and we cannot watch our people die painful deaths when their homes burn down ,’ he said . With Namibia ‘ s high unemployment rate , Gaobaeb committed to creating jobs through industrialisation , with a particular focus on adding value to raw materials . ‘ The high r

ate of unemployment will be curbed through deliberate economic interventions . My administration will prioritise investment in industrialisation to ensure that jobs are created ,’ he declared . Youth empowerment was also a focal point in Gaobaeb ‘ s vision , acknowledging that youth form the majority of Namibia ‘ s population and promising targeted initiatives to tackle the youth unemployment crisis . The party ‘ s manifesto proposed Small and Medium Enterprise startup funding for young entrepreneurs , agricultural grants to promote food security , and support for emerging industries to absorb graduates into the job market . He also outlined his vision to address poverty , inequality , and high unemployment levels , emphasising that Namibia ‘ s wealth in mineral resources should benefit all Namibians , not just a privileged few . ‘ Namibia is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of mineral resources , yet we experience some of the highest levels of poverty . The root cause of this is mismanageme

nt , corruption , and poor governance ,’ Gaobaeb stated . Gaobaeb expressed dissatisfaction with Namibia ‘ s significant economic inequality , noting that regional disparities in living standards and development are severe . As a solution , UDF proposed a basic income grant of N . dollars 500 monthly for unemployed Namibians between 18 and 59 . He also pledged that a UDF government would implement a functional decentralisation policy , allowing local constituencies to control development budgets , ensuring all regions have fair access to resources and growth opportunities .

Source: The Namibia News Agency