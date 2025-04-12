

Moscow: The Ukrainian armed forces conducted five strikes on Russian energy facilities located in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhya), Kursk, and Krasnodar regions in the past day, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry emphasized that the attacks were in violation of Russian-US agreements, which had established a 30-day cessation of strikes on energy facilities starting March 18. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the “Kiev regime” continues to carry out unilateral attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, ignoring the agreed-upon ceasefire.





The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement underscored the ongoing tensions and the impact on energy infrastructure amid the broader conflict. The strikes highlight the fragile nature of agreements and the challenges in maintaining ceasefires in the conflict.

