Hot News :

US ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs May Trigger Humanitarian Crisis, Says Chinese Commerce Minister

Kiev Faces Heavy Losses in Clashes with Russian Military Units

Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Kiev of Potential Sabotage Over Moratorium Violation

UN Special Envoy for Syria Maintains Dialogue with Russia Amid Diplomatic Engagements

Roscosmos and NASA to Announce Joint Space Plans

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Accuses EU of Colonial Attitude

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Ukraine Launches Five Strikes on Russian Energy Facilities, Claims Russian Military

Share This Article:


Moscow: The Ukrainian armed forces conducted five strikes on Russian energy facilities located in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhya), Kursk, and Krasnodar regions in the past day, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry emphasized that the attacks were in violation of Russian-US agreements, which had established a 30-day cessation of strikes on energy facilities starting March 18. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the “Kiev regime” continues to carry out unilateral attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, ignoring the agreed-upon ceasefire.



The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement underscored the ongoing tensions and the impact on energy infrastructure amid the broader conflict. The strikes highlight the fragile nature of agreements and the challenges in maintaining ceasefires in the conflict.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.