US ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs May Trigger Humanitarian Crisis, Says Chinese Commerce Minister



Antalya: UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has confirmed ongoing collaboration with Russia, despite not meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the diplomatic forum in Antalya. Pedersen, speaking to RIA Novosti on Saturday, indicated his commitment to working with Russia and did not dismiss the possibility of visiting Moscow in the future.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Pedersen stated, “I will not meet Lavrov today, I have to go to the airport. But of course, we are still working with Russia.” When questioned about potential plans to visit Moscow, Pedersen remarked, “I would have to look at it.”

