US to Boost Investment and Energy Cooperation with Namibia

United states: U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, John Giordano, announced his country's intention to enhance its partnership with Namibia by increasing focus on investment and energy cooperation.According to Namibia Press Agency, Giordano shared via a social media post following his meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Modestus Amutse that discussions revolved around expanding U.S. investment in Namibia's offshore oil and gas sector. Additionally, efforts will be made to mobilize capital for critical mineral exploration, infrastructure, and value-added industrial projects. The approach emphasizes investor-led development and capital deployment to strengthen industrial resilience.Giordano highlighted that U.S. financing institutions, including the Development Finance Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, are expected to back projects aimed at bolstering the Southern African energy corridor.Furthermore, Giordano noted the increasing cooperation i n civil nuclear energy, underscoring Namibia's status as a leading uranium producer as a significant asset in supporting a secure and diversified global energy mix.Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy stated on Wednesday that Namibian government officials recently attended the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, with support from the U.S. Department of State's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology programme. The delegation engaged with African leaders on discussions about how emerging nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, can enhance reliable energy access while ensuring safety, security, and non-proliferation.The embassy emphasized Namibia's position as the world's third-largest uranium producer and its potential to expand its role across the nuclear energy value chain from resource development to future power generation. 'The United States stands ready to partner with Namibia to support the responsible development of its nuclear e nergy sector and strengthen long-term energy security,' the statement concluded.