Vietnam’s Q3 GDP grows 7.4 pct year on year

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) posted a 7.4 percent year-on-year growth in the third quarter of this year, the country’s General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Sunday.

Specifically, the sector of agriculture, forestry and fishery grew by 2.58 percent against the same period last year, while the services up 7.51 percent during the cited period.

The industry and construction sector grew 9.11 percent. The processing and manufacturing industry hit six-year record at an 11.41 percent increase.

Head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong said the country’s GDP in the first nine months of this year reported a 6.82 percent year-on-year expansion.

The 3.2 percent growth of the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector in nine months remained lower than the previous years due to the severe impacts of Typhoon Yagi in September, she said.

Meanwhile the industry and construction sector grew by 5.37 percent and services up 6.95 percent in the nine-month period.

