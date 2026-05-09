VP Calls on Youth to Preserve Namibia’s Diverse Histories

Rehoboth: Vice President Lucia Witbooi has called on Namibians, particularly the youth, to engage with the histories and cultural commemorations of different communities as a means of strengthening national unity and preserving the country's collective memory.According to Namibia Press Agency, Witbooi made these remarks during the 111th commemoration of the Sam !Khubis Battle, held at the Sam !Khubis Monument near Rehoboth in the Hardap Region. The annual event, themed 'A New Tomorrow on the Horizon', commemorates the historic battle of May 8, 1915, in which the Rehoboth Baster community resisted German colonial forces at Sam !Khubis, located approximately 80 kilometers southwest of Rehoboth.Witbooi highlighted Sam !Khubis as a sacred site ingrained in the history, identity, and resilience of the Rehoboth Baster community. She emphasized the significance of such sites by stating, "There are places in a nation that do not merely exist on a map. They exist in the soul of a people. Sam !Khubis is one of tho se places."The Vice President underscored the importance of preserving the narratives of 1915 as part of the broader colonial experiences affecting many Namibian communities. She remarked, "We must preserve these stories, not to reopen wounds, but because nations that forget their pain risk forgetting their purpose."Witbooi noted that the resistance at Sam !Khubis contributed to the larger liberation struggle, eventually leading to Namibia's independence in 1990. She urged Namibians to participate in commemorations and cultural events to foster a deeper understanding of each other's struggles and traditions, stating, "National unity is not built by erasing our differences. It is built by understanding them, respecting them, and embracing them as part of the rich tapestry that makes Namibia unique."To further support the community, Witbooi announced the allocation of N.dollars 21 million for rehabilitating sewerage ponds to enhance sanitation and environmental health in the town. Despite these advancemen ts, she acknowledged ongoing challenges faced by the Rehoboth community, including unemployment, substance abuse, gender-based violence, and land development issues.Witbooi concluded with a call to action for communities, churches, traditional authorities, and law enforcement agencies to collaborate in addressing the social issues impacting young people. "While the enemy of yesterday came with guns, colonial power, and oppression, the enemies confronting many of our communities today wear different faces," she noted.