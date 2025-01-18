Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle on B1 Road at Ekulo Village



Ekulo: A woman allegedly died after being run over on the B1 road at Ekulo village in the Oshikoto Region Friday night. The incident occurred around 23h40 and involved a silver station wagon with Oshakati registration, as confirmed by the Namibian Police Force’s Regional Commander for Oshikoto, Theopoline Kalompho-Nashikaku.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the vehicle was traveling towards Oshivelo when it struck the woman, who was reportedly walking in the middle of the road. The woman died instantly at the scene of the accident. The police have identified the deceased only as Nangula, as her full name remains unknown, and her next of kin have not yet been notified.





The deceased’s body was transported to the Omuthiya police mortuary. The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

