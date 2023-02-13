Woman stabbed to death amidst breaking up fight between in-laws

A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed to death a woman who was trying to break up a fight that was going on between the suspect and his sister-in-law in the Rooibank area in Walvis Bay yesterday.

The incident took place at about 18h00.

According to a crime report issued today, it is alleged that the fight broke out after the suspect’s sister-in-law asked him to pack up his belongings and leave her place. The suspect reportedly left but returned shortly with a knife concealed under his clothes.

The two women reportedly locked themselves in a bedroom, but the suspect broke the door down before proceeding to fight the sister-in-law and in the process stabbing the deceased who tried to intervene by pushing him outside. She was stabbed several times in the body and chest and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The deceased whose relationship to the two had not yet been revealed by the police at the time Nampa compiled this article, was identified as Maria Hester van Zyl.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency