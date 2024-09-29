Works Ministry committed to addressing road infrastructure challenges: Nekundi



Works and Transport Deputy Minister Veikko Nekundi said his Ministry is committed to availing resources to gradually address the issue of road infrastructure challenges in all 121 constituencies of the country . Nekundi made the remarks on Friday while addressing the belated commemoration of Heroes ‘ Day at Oniimwandi village in the Olukonda constituency of the Oshikoto region . He said he is aware of the situations of roads in Okankolo , Eengodi and Nehale Lyampingana constituencies and is busy compiling a report to present to the Minister of Works and Transport , John Mutorwa to have these road challenges addressed in the 2025 / 2026 budget . ‘ There is a serious need to be done either in the next budget or the nearest future so that we can address this challenge ,’ he said . Nekundi stressed that the lack of proper roads makes it difficult for people to access critical services such as health , saying : ” We know that these people are in a serious situation as they do not have access to health care servic

es , police , hospitals , and schools ,” Nekundi said . Namibia , he said is a vast country , thus solving the issues of roads in the country is a long – term plan . While applauding the ministry for approving the upgrade of a few roads in the area , Olukonda constituency councillor , Philemon Ndjambula said there are no proper roads in the constituency , and the few roads there have not been completed .

Source: The Namibia News Agency