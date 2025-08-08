Brazilian Justice Condemns U.S. Embassy’s Interference in Court Matters



Beijing: The 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) commenced on Friday, unveiling future development trends in embodied intelligent robots with a focus on cognition, decision-making, and safety.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Qiao Hong, president of the World Robot Cooperation Organization (WRCO), presented a report titled “10 Trends of Embodied Intelligent Robots 2025” during the conference’s opening ceremony. The report emphasizes the integration of embodied cognition with physical practice, simulators, and world models, while highlighting the significance of multimodal large models in enhancing decision-making processes.





Key areas covered in the report include intelligent control, AI-powered robot design, consistency between software and hardware, manufacturing processes, and the importance of large-scale, high-quality datasets. Additionally, it discusses the role of robot swarms, human collaboration, interdisciplinary communities, safety assessment, and ethical development in the field of embodied intelligent robots.





The five-day event, co-hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics and the WRCO, features forums, exhibitions, competitions, and networking events. Over 200 robotics companies from around the globe are showcasing their latest innovations at the conference.

