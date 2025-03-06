Xi Visits Political Advisors, Joins Discussion at Annual Session

Hot News :

Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Xi, who holds multiple key positions including general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participated in discussions with political advisors.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Xi engaged in conversations with representatives from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the education sector. He listened to their comments and suggestions during the meeting.

