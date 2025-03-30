Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Windhoek: Outgoing Oshikoto Region Governor, Penda Ya Ndakolo, has expressed his gratitude to the government for the opportunity to serve the Namibian people in various capacities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ya Ndakolo, in an interview, recounted his extensive career, which included roles such as regional councillor, management committee member, national council member, regional governor, member of parliament, and Minister of Defence. “I want to thank all the Namibian people and the leadership of the Namibian Government for the opportunity,” he said.

He further urged the private sector, traditional authorities, and government bodies to continue serving the Namibian people to “accomplish what we have not accomplished.” He highlighted ongoing projects related to water, electricity, and education, calling for collaborative efforts to achieve these goals.

Acknowledging financial constraints, Ya Ndakolo explained that some planned projects did not materialise due to limited funding. “Some plans did not

materialise because there were not enough funds to complete these plans,” he said. He emphasised that the challenges were not due to a lack of capability, but rather financial limitations. He also noted progress made in addressing water shortages and expanding infrastructure in other sectors.

“Development never ends, it is a continuous process,” Ya Ndakolo said, before apologising for any shortcomings during his tenure. Meanwhile, incoming Oshikoto Regional Governor, Sakaria Kathindi, has pledged to serve the region’s inhabitants to the best of his ability. “First I am going to assess the situation in the region and then start implementing,” Kathindi said after being appointed at State House in Windhoek.