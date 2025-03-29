Newly Appointed Governors Pledge to Enhance Service Delivery Across Regions



Windhoek: Newly appointed regional governors have committed to improving service delivery, focusing on public service principles, economic empowerment, and the overall well-being of every Namibian.

According to Namibia Press Agency, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah appointed the governors at State House on Friday. The new governors include Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma for the Khomas Region, Vipuakuje Muharukua for the Kunene Region, Sacky Kathindi for the Oshikoto Region, Verna Sinimbo for the Kavango West Region, Hamunyera Hambyuka for the Kavango East Region, Riaan Charles McNab for the Hardap Region, and John Julius //Khamuseb for the Otjozondjupa Region.

Verna Sinimbo, the Governor of Kavango West, highlighted agricultural development as a top priority. She emphasized the potential for employment through the expansion of agricultural activities, given the region’s natural resources. Sinimbo also stressed the importance of establishing factories to add value to agricultural products.

For the Khomas Region, Go

vernor Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma identified land and housing development as urgent issues. He committed to ensuring that residents receive the services they deserve and expressed his dedication to serving the community.

Kunene Region Governor Vipuakuje Muharukua outlined his focus on education, health, agriculture, and tackling unemployment. He emphasized the need for a system to record and utilize the skills of unemployed youth, facilitating connections with potential employers.

In the Oshikoto Region, Governor Sacky Kathindi expressed his readiness to work with local teams to address regional needs effectively. He emphasized the importance of understanding and building upon existing resources.

Governor Hamunyera Hambyuka of Kavango East acknowledged the region’s poverty challenges and expressed his determination to alleviate poverty through teamwork and strategic initiatives.

Hardap Region Governor Riaan Charles McNab assured residents of his commitment to making a tangible impact on the ground, aiming for

unity and purposeful change for the better.

Lastly, John Julius //Khamuseb, Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, focused on value addition and developing basic housing to address the issue of informal settlements. He highlighted the need for a gradual transition away from informal structures.

The newly appointed governors replace former governors who have transitioned to roles in the eighth Parliament.