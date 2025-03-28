Ondangwa Town Council Striving to Address Housing Backlog

Bitget Expands Institutional Lending Services to Support All Spot Trading Pairs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced a major upgrade to its Institutional Lending service, enabling institutional clients to borrow funds for trading across all spot trading pairs available on the platform. This strategic enhancement empowers institutional users with greater flexibility and capital efficiency as they explore diversified trading strategies.

The Institutional Lending program offers customized loan packages for professional clients, allowing them to access large-scale liquidity with competitive interest rates. With the latest upgrade, borrowed assets can now be applied to over 800 listed spot tokens on Bitget, significantly expanding the scope of trading and hedging opportunities.

“Institutions play a crucial role in enhancing the liquidity and stability of the crypto market. Expanding our reach among institutional traders is one of Bitget’s core strategies for 2025,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “To navigate the fast-paced nature of crypto, institutions need flexible, scalable, and efficient access to capital. By extending our lending support to all spot pairs, we’re removing operational barriers and empowering institutions to execute sophisticated strategies, hedge risks, and seize opportunities without limitations on asset coverage.”

Bitget offers a seamless and secure institutional lending process. Clients can apply directly through Bitget’s institutional portal, where customized credit lines and terms are determined based on individual profiles and trading history. Currently, Bitget supports USDT as the lending currency, with over 50 types of collateral assets accepted, including BTC, ETH, and USDC. The maximum leverage available is 5x, with loan terms of up to 12 months. In the coming months, Bitget will also expand institutional lending support to include derivatives trading.

This move follows Bitget’s broader commitment to serving institutional clients with world-class infrastructure. Earlier this year, the platform rolled out dedicated OTC services and upgraded custodial solutions in collaboration with licensed partners such as Cobo and Fireblocks, aiming to create a full-stack institutional offering.

More details on Bitget’s Institutional Lending program, will be shared shortly.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

