Newly Appointed Governors Pledge to Enhance Service Delivery Across Regions



Keetmanshoop: A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly stabbed and killed another man Friday night. The incident occurred following a dispute at a local gambling house.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nicodemus Mbango, stated that the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Joseph Daniel Boois, whose next of kin have been informed of his death.





It is reported that the altercation began around 19h20, leading to a fist fight between Boois and the suspect at the gambling house. Security guards intervened and removed the men from the premises, but the conflict escalated outside.





The argument continued outside the gambling house, where Boois reportedly threw a beer bottle at the suspect, which broke against a wall. In response, the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Boois on the left arm and neck, in the presence of security guards and other witnesses, resulting in his death.





Commissioner Mbango mentioned that the police have recovered the murder weapon along with the suspect’s clothes, which were allegedly found on the roof of the suspect’s residence in the Tseiblaagte residential area. The investigation is ongoing.

