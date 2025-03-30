Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians

Hot News :

Two Suspects Arrested in Murder Case at Rundu

Rundu: The police in the Kavango East Region have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Kahili Paulus at Rundu.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, confirmed the arrests of the suspects aged 17 and 18 in the weekend crime report.



Kanyetu stated that the suspects were arrested on Saturday. Paulus was stabbed to death near the Rundu Industrial Area on 14 March 2025 while coming from Sikanduko Combined School, where he was a learner.



He was allegedly attacked, restrained, and stabbed in the chest before the suspects fled with his cellphone. The murder weapon and his cellphone were recovered. The suspects are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

