Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Kavango West: The police in the Kavango West Region recorded two rape cases over the weekend.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old boy at Cuwu village near Bravo settlement in the Mpungu Constituency. The incident allegedly occurred around 04h00 on Friday while the girl was walking back home to Cuwu village from Bravo. The suspect reportedly stopped her, pulled her down, and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





In the second incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man at Magogo village in the Nkurenkuru Constituency around 03h00 on Saturday. It is alleged that the suspect threatened the woman with an Okapi knife if she screamed or called for help. He then allegedly proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





Police investigations continue.

