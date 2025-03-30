Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Oshalongo: A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Oshalongo village in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday. His body was found hanging in his shack with a wire around his neck, the Namibian Police Force’s Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, told Nampa.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred around 13h40 and the deceased has been identified as David Shimhanda. ‘The deceased and a domestic worker were the only two people living in the house. The owner of the house stays elsewhere for work,’ Ekandjo said, adding that the domestic worker found his body.





No suicide note was left behind. Shimhanda’s body was taken to the Omuthiya police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted. His next of kin are informed.

