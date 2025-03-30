Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Rundu: A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Tuhingireni informal settlement at Rundu on Saturday. Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, confirmed the incident in the weekend crime report, stating that the deceased had a stab wound in his neck when the body was found.





According to Namibia Press Agency, nothing appears to have been stolen from the deceased, as all his belongings were intact. The deceased has been identified as Nestor Ngunda Nedra. He was allegedly last seen alive at a bar around 03h00 on Saturday in the company of his three friends. The murder is suspected to have occurred between 03h00 to 06h00 on the same day.





No suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, and police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

