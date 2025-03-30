Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Oshana Region: The police in the Okatyali Constituency of the Oshana Region have arrested two suspects accused of raping a seven-year-old girl. Oshana Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Frederick Ndjadila, said both cases were reported by a female relative of the girl on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the first suspect, a 20-year-old man, allegedly raped the girl on three separate occasions last year. The second suspect, a 26-year-old man, allegedly raped the girl twice, also last year.





Ndjadila stated that one of the suspects resides in the same house as the victim, while the other is a neighbour. The crime was allegedly committed in the suspect’s bedroom. Ndjadila indicated that no explanation was given for why the alleged incidents are only being reported now.





Police investigations continue.

