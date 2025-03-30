Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians

Hot News :

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Minor in Oshana Region

Uukwaluudhi Community Revives Traditional Practices for Food Security

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Minor in Oshana Region

Man Stabbed to Death at Rundu Informal Settlement

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide at Oshalongo Village

Two Rape Cases Reported in Kavango West Over the Weekend

Oshana Region: The police in the Okatyali Constituency of the Oshana Region have arrested two suspects accused of raping a seven-year-old girl. Oshana Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Frederick Ndjadila, said both cases were reported by a female relative of the girl on Friday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the first suspect, a 20-year-old man, allegedly raped the girl on three separate occasions last year. The second suspect, a 26-year-old man, allegedly raped the girl twice, also last year.



Ndjadila stated that one of the suspects resides in the same house as the victim, while the other is a neighbour. The crime was allegedly committed in the suspect’s bedroom. Ndjadila indicated that no explanation was given for why the alleged incidents are only being reported now.



Police investigations continue.

