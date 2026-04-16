Yazaki Selects Anaqua’s AQX Platform for Global IP Management

TOKYO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced that Yazaki Corporation, a global leader in automotive wire harnesses and electrical components, has selected Anaqua’s AI-powered AQX® IP management platform to streamline, unify, and elevate the management of its worldwide IP portfolio.

Yazaki, a Japan-based manufacturer recognized for its expertise in wire harnesses, meters, and next-generation automotive technologies, will deploy the AQX platform to unify their global IP operations, enhance decision-making with advanced analytics, and ensure secure, centralized portfolio management. As an enterprise managing a large and diverse set of IP assets across multiple regions, Yazaki sought a modern, scalable solution to support its long-term innovation strategy while simplifying day-to-day operations.

The AQX platform stood out for its flexibility, powerful analytics, and ability to standardize workflows across global teams, ensuring consistency, transparency, and efficiency throughout the organization. The strong collaboration with the Anaqua team throughout the evaluation process further reinforced Yazaki’s confidence in building a long-term strategic partnership.

Anaqua’s AQX platform will provide Yazaki with:

Integrated IP data management with patent office connectivity for accuracy and compliance

with patent office connectivity for accuracy and compliance Advanced dashboards and analytics for strategic decision-making

for strategic decision-making Scalable global implementation to support Yazaki’s expanding operations

Yazaki will also leverage Anaqua’s integrated Annuity Services (AQS) to unify IP financial tracking and gain full visibility into the lifecycle cost of its patent families. With tools like HyperView dashboards and the Annuities Decision Report (ADR), Yazaki’s IP team will be empowered with actionable insights, and a centralized workspace to make faster, data-driven decisions.

“We are honored to welcome Yazaki to the Anaqua community,” said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. “Their selection of Anaqua’s industry-leading AQX platform underscores our commitment to delivering flexible, secure, and insight-driven IP management solutions that meet the evolving needs of global innovators.”

“Yazaki Corporation is one of the world’s largest and most respected automotive suppliers, known for its leadership in wire harnesses, power distribution systems, and advanced connectivity solutions. Their commitment to innovation spans not only the automotive sector but also energy and environmental technologies, including solar-powered and air-conditioning systems,” said Kazuyasu Adachi, president and general manager, Japan & APAC, Anaqua. “We are proud to partner with Yazaki to support their global IP operations. By leveraging Anaqua’s AQX platform, Yazaki will be able to transform how they manage and protect their valuable IP assets, driving greater efficiency, strategic insight, and long-term innovation success.”

About Yazaki Corporation

https://www.yazaki-group.com/en/

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

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