YB eye top eight finish in Debmarine Namibia Premiership

KEETMANSHOOP: Karasburg-based Young Brazilians (YB) Football Club head coach Galiel Pelwan says he is optimistic that his team will reach the top eight in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership 2023/2024 campaign. YB are seventh on the Premiership standing log with 15 games left for the season. Pelwan in an interview with Nampa said they hope to win at least eight of the 15 games. 'We will be happy if we make it to the top four too, but our aim is to finish in the top eight; we have to win at least eight games in this leg and we will be okay,' said the coach. During the Debmarine Namibia Premiership 2022/2023 campaign, YB finished in 13th position. Pelwan said they have started the restructuring of the team and they expect to sign seven new players of which four are from South Africa. 'During the first leg we had a small squad and most of them had injuries and were playing on painkillers, nobody knew that. We only had 18 players and when we had to travel, we had only 13 at most. We are not making excuses for why we are where we are, but we had obstacles,' he stressed. Pelwan, who has 19 years' experience in coaching and joined YB last year September, said the team faces financial burdens as it has no sponsors and the management has to run the team with their own funds. 'Since I came it has been tough, I believe it unfair that the only team from the south in the Premier League sits without any sponsorship. I really believe in the management of this team, they are giving it their best under the circumstances. What I can promise the people of this region is not gold and diamonds, but I promise them hard work. Hard work and prayer will give us the results,' said Pelwan. YB will play their first game of the second leg against Young African in Gobabis on Saturday before facing Ongos FC in Windhoek on Sunday.