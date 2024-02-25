Zambia to rename roads after Geingob and Nujoma

  • February 27, 2024
OSHAKATI: President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema said that a decision was taken to rename two of the roads after the late President Hage Geingob and Founding President Sam Nujoma. Hichilema revealed this during Geingob's memorial service held on Saturday in Windhoek. 'We as the people of Zambia have taken a decision to rename one of our critical roads after President Geingob,' he said, adding that another road will also be renamed after Nujoma. According to Hichilema, this is being done to keep the legacy of those who were pillars of peace and stability for Africa. 'Geingob was more of a Zambian than a Namibian because he spent about 17 years in the country,' said Hichilema. The neighbouring country's president also highlighted President Geingob's remarkable contribution to the University of Zambia's academic body of work. Hichilema was an undergraduate student when Geingob was a scholar at the university at the time. He hailed Geingob as a true Statesman, a leader who was courageous and willing to st and-up and speak for the benefit of the African countries. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

