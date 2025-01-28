Hot News :

Chinese FM Calls on China, India to Foster Cooperation, Not Division

Erongo Regional Council Retreat Mapping Future of the Region

Arab League Reaffirms Commitment to Palestinian Cause Amid Displacement Concerns

Ya Ndakolo Calls for Cooperation from Councillors

Expert Advocates for Myanmar Cultural Promotion by Emulating Chinese New Year Displays

China’s Homegrown AI Video Generation Platform Launches New Version

Search
Close this search box.

Zenas BioPharma to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Share This Article:

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to being a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies, today announced management’s fireside chat presentation at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor & Media Relations section of the Zenas BioPharma website.

About Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas’ lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. We believe that obexelimab’s unique mechanism of action and self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may broadly and effectively address the pathogenic role of B cell lineage in chronic autoimmune disease. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The Zenas BioPharma word mark and logos are trademarks of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. or its affiliated companies.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Osborne

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Matt.osborne@zenasbio.com

Media Contact:
Argot Partners

Zenas@argotpartners.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9348330

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.