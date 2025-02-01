1 Dead, 3 Missing After Fishing Boats Run Aground Near Jeju Island



Jeju: One person was confirmed dead and three others went missing after two fishing boats carrying 15 crew members ran aground in waters off South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident was reported to the coast guard at about 9:24 a.m. local time (0024 GMT). A 32-ton fishing vessel with seven people on board and a 29-ton vessel carrying eight were stranded near the island.





Twelve people were rescued around noon (0300 GMT), while three crew members remained unaccounted for. Among the rescued, the captain of the 32-ton vessel, a man in his 50s, was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest. Despite receiving first-aid treatment, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he later died. The other rescued crew members showed symptoms of hypothermia, but their injuries were not life-threatening.





The captains of both vessels were identified as South Koreans, while the remaining crew members were foreigners, including Vietnamese and Indonesians. Search and rescue operations were ongoing for the three missing crew members.

