Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai



Mandalay: Myanmar authorities have seized 25,500 liters of controlled chemicals in the Mandalay region of central Myanmar, the state-owned daily The Mirror reported on Saturday, citing a police source.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a joint anti-narcotics task force confiscated 850 plastic containers, each holding 30 liters of glacial acetic acid, in a village in Pyawbwe township, Mandalay region on June 8.





A total of five suspects were arrested in connection with the case, the report said. The investigation revealed that the chemicals were being traded to produce narcotic and psychotropic substances.





The suspects have been charged under the country’s laws, and further investigations are underway.

