

Kandahar: Construction work on a water diversion dam has begun in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, local media outlet Tolonews reported on Saturday. With a cost of over 380,000 U.S. dollars, the networks aim to provide clean water to around 10,000 families in the Arghandab district, as the provincial government continues efforts to supply potable water across the province.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Afghanistan has been suffering drought for years, with many cities and provinces, including the capital, Kabul, facing extreme potable water shortages. To combat the water scarcity, the interim government is digging wells and launching water supply networks in rural areas. This initiative is part of efforts to address a serious challenge that has negatively impacted the agricultural sector and significantly reduced groundwater levels.

