

Beijing: Cangzhou Mighty Lions, Guangzhou FC, and Hunan Xiangtao were not included in the clubs eligible for the 2025 season’s Chinese professional leagues.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) released a list on Monday featuring 49 clubs that have gained admission to compete in the new season. This list includes the Chinese Super League (CSL) champion Shanghai Port. The selection process involved the clubs’ material submission, review, and approval by member associations, a systematic review by the CFA, debt repayment announcements, and the resolution of complaints within a specified timeframe.





Based on this process, CSL side Cangzhou, second-division Guangzhou, and third-tier Hunan failed to secure a spot on the admission list, resulting in their disqualification from participating in the upcoming season’s professional leagues.





The CFA stated that it would continue to monitor and address the situation for clubs that failed to obtain eligibility due to arrears and debts, in accordance with relevant regulations.

