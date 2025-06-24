3 Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon



Nabatieh: Three members of the same family were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to official and security sources. Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that the drone targeted a civilian vehicle with two missiles on the Nabatieh-Kfar Dajjal road in the Nabatieh district, setting it on fire.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Ministry of Public Health confirmed that three people were killed in the strike. A Lebanese security source told Xinhua the victims were Hajj Haitham Bakri, who worked in currency exchange, and his two sons.

Eyewitnesses and the security source reported that Israeli warplanes conducted approximately 20 airstrikes in less than 15 minutes on Monday afternoon, targeting Hezbollah positions north of the Litani River. These developments come despite a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel that has been in place since Nov. 27, 2024. The deal ended more than a year of cross-border clashe

s triggered by the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has continued to carry out sporadic strikes in Lebanon, asserting they are aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah “threats.”