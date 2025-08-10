Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Chengdu: As the 2025 World Games unfold in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, sports like climbing, squash, and roller skating are capturing the imagination of China’s younger generation. Fueled by Olympic appeal, social media buzz, and urban lifestyle trends, these sports, once niche activities in China, are now driving a fitness revolution.





According to Namibia Press Agency, inside Chengdu’s Climbing Panda gym, 26-year-old instructor Fu Yan guided her young student with encouraging words, emphasizing the growing popularity of rock climbing among Chinese youth. Fu’s journey in climbing began eight years ago, and she has witnessed its transformation from a fringe activity to a mainstream phenomenon. Parents appreciate the physical and mental benefits of climbing for their children, while the sport’s Olympic status has further fueled interest.





Fu’s experience mirrors broader trends, with a significant increase in climbing gym searches and participation across cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. The 2024 Paris Olympics, where Chinese athletes won silver medals in speed climbing, also contributed to the sport’s growth. By January 2025, China had over 800 climbing facilities, with many gyms located in shopping malls and community walls near schools and residential areas.





At the ongoing Chengdu World Games, squash player Liu Ziyi exemplifies the sport’s explosive growth in China. Over nearly a decade of training, Liu has seen squash evolve from obscurity to a popular activity with new courts and young players. She aims to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where squash will debut as an Olympic sport. The increasing interest in squash is evident from the surge in searches for squash courts, especially in cities like Shanghai and Beijing.





Roller skating is also experiencing a resurgence, as highlighted by Zhang Hang, an adult Chengdu veteran and referee. The city’s greenways and new roller skating court for the Games are attracting skaters of all ages. COVID-19 once hindered skating activities, but now children, teens, and even older adults are embracing roller skating as a community and lifestyle activity.





These sports, driven by youth interest and infrastructural expansion, are redefining China’s sports culture, marking a shift towards a more diverse and inclusive fitness landscape.

