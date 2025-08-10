

Colorado: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman stated that recent weak U.S. jobs data supports her perspective that three interest rate cuts may be necessary this year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added only 73,000 jobs in July, falling short of market expectations. Additionally, the unemployment rate slightly increased to 4.2 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June.





Bowman emphasized the importance of a proactive policy shift to a neutral stance to prevent further deterioration of labor market conditions. She delivered these remarks at the Kansas Bankers Association 2025 CEO and Senior Management Summit held in Colorado. Her comments follow the Fed’s decision in late July to maintain the federal funds rate at 4.25 to 4.5 percent, a rate unchanged since last December, where Bowman was one of the dissenting voices.





While most Fed officials express caution regarding rate cuts due to potential inflationary pressures from tariffs, Bowman views these price hikes as temporary. She believes inflation will stabilize back to the Fed’s target of 2 percent after the effects of tariffs subside.





Bowman argued that considering the delayed impact of monetary policy changes on the economy, it is crucial to overlook temporary inflation increases and alleviate some policy restraints to prevent labor market weakening. The Fed has three more policy meetings scheduled this year, in September, October, and December.

