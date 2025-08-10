Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni



Buenos aires: The Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament witnessed a series of tightly contested matches on Saturday, with a mix of draws and narrow victories marking the day’s events. Fans across the nation were treated to an array of matchups, though several games concluded without a winner.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Atletico Tucman and Rosario Central kicked off the day’s action with a goalless draw, failing to break the deadlock despite several attempts from both sides. In a more decisive match, Belgrano managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Banfield, bringing excitement to their home supporters.





The encounter between Independiente and River Plate also ended in a stalemate, with both teams unable to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors and Racing Club battled to a 1-1 draw, ensuring that both teams walked away with a share of the points.





In the final match of the day, Sarmiento clinched a 1-0 victory against San Martin, providing a satisfactory conclusion to the day’s lineup for their fans. Overall, the results highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament as teams continue to vie for supremacy in Argentina’s top-flight football league.

