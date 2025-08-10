Hot News :

Flour Mill Opened in Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Former NBA Star McGrady Interacts with Grassroots Players in SW China’s Guizhou

Across China: Chengdu World Games Trending Sports Captivate Chinese Youth

Fed’s Bowman Advocates for Three Rate Cuts Amid Weak Jobs Data

Argentine Primera Division Clausura Tournament Sees Mixed Results

3 Killed, 1 Injured in Clash in Southern Philippines

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Argentine Primera Division Clausura Tournament Sees Mixed Results

Share This Article:


Buenos aires: The Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament witnessed a series of tightly contested matches on Saturday, with a mix of draws and narrow victories marking the day’s events. Fans across the nation were treated to an array of matchups, though several games concluded without a winner.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Atletico Tucman and Rosario Central kicked off the day’s action with a goalless draw, failing to break the deadlock despite several attempts from both sides. In a more decisive match, Belgrano managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Banfield, bringing excitement to their home supporters.



The encounter between Independiente and River Plate also ended in a stalemate, with both teams unable to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Boca Juniors and Racing Club battled to a 1-1 draw, ensuring that both teams walked away with a share of the points.



In the final match of the day, Sarmiento clinched a 1-0 victory against San Martin, providing a satisfactory conclusion to the day’s lineup for their fans. Overall, the results highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament as teams continue to vie for supremacy in Argentina’s top-flight football league.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.